CLINTON — A mask requirement for students and staff of Clinton Community School District will be discussed during Monday's school board meeting.
"Due to the recent federal ruling on House File 847, the District requests that the board approve a mask requirement for the safety and health of our students and staff," says the school board agenda under new business.
The district recommends that the board approve a mask requirement for all students and staff in each building during the instructional day. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N. in Clinton.
The Iowa legislature passed a law banning mask mandates in public schools in May. Several parents filed lawsuits against the state, and in September, a U.S. District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the law. School districts across the state began mandating the wearing of masks in their schools.
In Clinton County, Central-DeWitt Community School and Camanche Community School District declined to mandate masks in their schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.