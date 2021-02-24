CLINTON — Clinton School Board members said Monday they are in favor of keeping the debt service levy at $2.70 to pay off a loan early.
Clinton School District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer offered the board two options Monday for the tax levy for next year. Both options are less than the $16.734 rate for 2021.
The levy in option one is $15.663, partly due to reducing the debt service levy to $2.538 from $2.70.
Option two keeps the debt service levy at $2.70, using the advance surplus levy option. The additional revenue will go into an escrow account until June 2026 when general obligation bonds become callable, meaning the issuer has the right to return the investor’s principal and cease all interest payments before the bond matures.
The move would bring in $40,000 that the district could apply to the principal of the loan, reducing the interest substantially, McAleer said.
The total levy is still reduced, to $15.825, the lowest it’s been “in a long time,” said McAleer. “In fiscal year ‘11 it was $17.3,” she said.
Both options see a reduction in the the general fund levy which will drop from $12.396 to $10.960. “We can no longer levy for tax reserve,” McAleer said.
Both options raise the management fund levy from $.558 to $1.085. Because of the last year’s derecho, the district saw a 15% increase in property and liability insurance, McAleer said.
The added revenue will also allow the district to build a surplus to offer early retirement in the future if the district finds a need for it.
Both budget options keep the board-approved and vote-approved PPEL rates at $.330 and $.750. The district plans to lower the surtax rate from 7% to 3%.
The State of Iowa set State Supplementary Assistance at 2.4%, giving the Clinton School District an additional $169, a total of $7,243, per student, McAleer said.
Enrollment in the Clinton School District increased by 28.5 students, or 0.8%, to 3,652.7 giving the district a total of $26.46 million in state funds.
That would give the district $818,915 in new money, but when enrollment dropped by 108 students in fiscal year 2019, the district decided to use the budget guarantee option, levying taxes to raise an additional $433,00.
The state will subtract that from next year’s funds, McAleer said.
“The state sees it as money you didn’t deserve,” said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. “They take it away from you.”
So instead of $818,915, the district will have $385,095 in new money to work with, McAleer said. “It doesn’t go very far.” If the district uses it for pay raises, the increase will be only 1%, she said.
The district’s unspent authorized balance will be about 14.2%, or $7.7 million, at the end of this fiscal year, McAleer said.
That’s not cash on hand, DeLacy reminded the board. That’s the district’s spending limit.
Based on enrollment and SSA, the state tells school districts how much they can spend, McAleer said. Districts try to keep their unspent authorized balance between 5% and 15%, she said.
By McAleer’s estimates, the district will have unspent authorized balance of $9.4 million, or 16.9%, at the end of fiscal year 2022.
Though the state doesn’t put a limit on the percentage of unspent balance, districts try to keep enough spending authority to cover unexpected expenses but not so much of a balance that they aren’t spending enough to meet the needs of students, McAleer said.
The solvency ratio, or cash on hand, is kept at 5-10%, McAleer said, nearly the same as the unspent authorized balance. “So that if you need to spend, you have the cash on hand to do that.”
Property valuation in Clinton County is up 3.5%, McAleer said. “This is a good thing.” The higher property values are, the more money the district receives from its levy.
The higher valuation is due to some tax increment financing properties reaching the end of their TIF periods, McAleer said. “Every district hopes that their valuation will increase.”
Board members Ann Reed and Missey Sullivan Pope were absent.
