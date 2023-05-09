CLINTON — The Clinton School Board has authorized the $2 million purchase of the Clinton Community College Technology Center at 1951 Manufacturing Drive from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to be used for the continuation of alternative school programming.
The district last month decided to terminate its lease with the prior alternative school location, Gateway Area Community Center, effective July 1.
In addition to the 50 Clinton School District students who were enrolled there, eight Camanche School District students attended per a 28E agreement between the two school districts.
“We’ve kind of outgrown that building,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday night. “Plus, I’ll be honest, the learning conditions in that building had deteriorated to a point where it just wasn’t good.”
CCC will move the programming held at the Technology Center to the Career and Technical Education Center at 1210 11th Ave. South, and the school district will take possession of the entire 4.96-acre parcel June 15, including the approximately 20,524-square-foot building on the property.
“We were going to borrow the money to purchase it,” Clinton School District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said Monday, “but after talking to the revenue attorney and our financial consultant, we’re going to use some of our bond funds.”
The school board also announced the recipients of the 2023 Jim McGraw Awards. They include students Keyaunna Johnnsen, Adam Deters, Zoey McDonnell, Olivia Veenstra, Scarlett Furgurson, and Korbin Leal.
School district retirees honored include Mary Brown, Lynnette Lott, Darcy Thornton, Laurie Reafsnider, Mary Outzen, Kandice Sanderson, and Barbara Rhoades.
Gold Key Recognition for May was awarded to Bluff Elementary paraprofessional Lisa Heusinkveld.
“I talk about professionalism all the time,” DeLacy said. “She truly models professionalism.”
Changes in school district staff that were approved are as follows:
New Hires
• Greg Kelly, Clinton Middle School at-risk teacher
• Sidney Michel, Eagle Heights Elementary School transitional kindergarten teacher
• Amanda Monkman, Clinton High School assistant softball coach
• Megan Nylin, TLC PLC leader for District TAG
Resignations
• Joshua Piering, CMS band teacher and Jazz Band director, effective June 7
• Kemi Busker, CMS Cheer Club adviser
• Nancy Stuedemann, TLC PLC leader for District TAG
• Ashley Winter, Bluff Elementary TLC BUILT
• Nichole Jenkins, Bluff Elementary TLC BUILT
• Shirley Rockwell, bus monitor
• Michael Bray, substitute bus driver and trainer
• Adam Cox, bus driver, effective immediately
Retirements
• Susan James, bus driver, effective April 10
• Kandice Sanderson, Prince of Peace Preschool paraeducator, effective June 6
Termination
• Katelyn Berg, TWCA-North preschool paraeducator
