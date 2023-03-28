CLINTON — Clinton School District teachers will receive a 3.5% wage increase for the 2023-2024 school year under an agreement approved Monday night.
The agreement between the district and the Clinton Education Association also includes an additional $2,000 for returning teachers as a way to encourage teacher retention.
“I think it’s a fair settlement between the district and the teachers,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday.
Initial proposals exchanged March 21 showed the CEA was asking for a 3% increase in the teachers’ base wage and supplemental salary schedule, along with $2,000 added to the year’s salary.
CEA President Tandi Permenter said during the exchange that teachers deserve more and that the state "needs to do better as we are not keeping up with inflation rates and will soon not be able to attract and retain teachers in the state of Iowa.”
Funding for the agreement comes from a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for Iowa’s public schools approved by the state legislature in February.
“I’m not going to sing the praises of the legislature,” DeLacy said during the exchange, “because 3% still is about half of inflation at this point, but it has been better than what we’ve been getting.”
While the district’s enrollment this school year was eight students less than last year’s enrollment, the SSA boost will actually bring in an SSA increase of 2.76% – $739,255 – for the district this year,.
“In our proposal,” DeLacy said during the exchange, “what we’re trying to do, the majority of new money we are trying to put in salary.”
District teachers will be given contracts reflecting the changes on Friday and are asked to sign them within 21 days to receive the increased amounts.
DeLacy said Monday that holding negotiations just before other districts have begun their own was an effort in itself to retain teachers.
The school board's approval of the resulting agreement was followed by a ratification of the collective bargaining contract with the Clinton Custodial Association.
For the 2023-2024 school year, there will be a 6.72% total package increase for all current staff.
“Basically a dollar an hour raise,” DeLacy said Monday. “And I do believe that percentage also includes a proposed health insurance.”
Negotiation meetings concerning agreements between the district and paraeducators, food service workers, and secretaries are upcoming.
In personnel action, the board accepted resignations and retirements. They include:
Resignations, effective June 7
• Whittier Elementary School kindergarten teacher Cailey Olson.
• Jefferson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Kendra Cewe.
• CHS 9-12 Vocal Music Teacher, Assistant Vocal Music Director and Assistant Speech Director Alexander Siron.
• CHS 9-12 Strategist II: BD/LD Jacob Walker.
• CHS Language Arts Teacher, Yearbook Adviser, Yearbook Club Adviser Danielle Walker.
Retirements, effective June 7
• Bluff Elementary School K-5 Special Education (Mild/Moderate) Teacher, TLV BUILT Lynnette Lott.
• Whittier Elementary School first grade teacher Mary Brown.
