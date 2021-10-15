CLINTON — Superintendent of the Clinton Community School District, Gary DeLacy, was nominated by his peers for the 2021-22 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, the School Administrators of Iowa said this week.
SAI recognizes school system leaders who are dedicated to creating meaningful change for their students and communities, SAI said in a press release.
The school district has recently been moving in a progressive direction, SAI said. Clinton Community Schools has maintained a strong commitment to the professional learning community process as the avenue to improve teaching and learning, it said.
The district has fully implemented the Capturing Kids Hearts program as a social-emotional structure in every classroom. All six school buildings are served by mental health providers, and the District is creating a Portrait of a Graduate to determine the skills students need to graduate from high school, the press release said.
The District plans to create Portrait of an Eighth Grader and Portrait of a Fifth Grader in the future.
In March of 2020, the Clinton community passed a bond issue with a 74.7% majority to build a new high school. The District also helped pass an Eastern Iowa Community College bond issue that will support building a new Career and Technical Regional Center on the Clinton Community College campus opening in the fall of 2022, SAI said.
DeLacy began his career at Clinton High School in 1985 as a mathematics instructor and coach. He earned a master’s degree and Educational Specialist degree from Western Illinois University, SAI said.
In 2001, DeLacy moved to neighboring Camanche to serve as principal for nine years. In 2010, DeLacy was selected superintendent of the Danville Community School District in southeast Iowa, and in 2017, DeLacy was named superintendent at Clinton, bringing him back to his original district.
DeLacy will be recognized by SAI along with Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush, who was named Superintendent of the Year.
