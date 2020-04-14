CLINTON — The Clinton School District began online classes Monday, the day students were initially slated to return to school.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools in March, she did so for four weeks. Clinton hoped for an April 13 return date.
When Reynolds extended the school shutdown through the end of the month, the Iowa Department of Education made rule changes that would allow districts to give credit for online learning.
All 327 public school districts in the state submitted plans for online learning, says the Iowa Department of Education. Of those, 285 will offer voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, six will provide required educational services and 36 will offer a combination of the two.
Clinton chose to provide required educational services so the district can require attendance and award credit for classes, Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday.
“Packets are available for households who do not have internet,” DeLacy said, and kindergarten students will have only physical packets rather than working online.
“I went around to all six buildings today, and we were distributing devices,” DeLacy said during the online school board meeting. The district loaned out between 350 and 400 devices to students who need them for online access.
The Department of Education set guidelines to ensure that all students have equity in online classes. Districts must make sure that all students have the opportunity to learn in the online classes.
“We have been told to prioritize by need,” said DeLacy. Students who have the most needs in their individualized education programs are to have their needs met first, and other students’ needs will be met in order.
Teachers use Google classroom to reach students at home, DeLacy said. “I’m hopeful that our students are going to engage with them.
“Tandi [Permenter] actually had students interacting before today,” said DeLacy. “She’s actually posting prerecorded lessons online.”
“It’s been really great today,” Permenter told school board members. “Everybody’s had a lot of interaction with kids today.”
Permenter said she’d talked to about 40 students either by email or online discussion board. “A lot of kids are turning in assignments already.” Assignments are given Monday and are due Friday, she said.
“One of the things that I’ve noted is that … while it requires a lot of work, … the early rollout tends to be what you’re all describing,” said Board President Eric Gettes. “It’s new.”
But as time goes by, online classes can become stressful for families and teachers, said Gettes, a psychologist for Riverdale School District in Illinois. “It can be especially stressful for teachers who have school-age children at home.”
Some families have several children, but only one computer, Gettes said. Some parents have special needs children that they aren’t equipped to help the way school staff is.
Setting boundaries has also been a problem, Gettes said. “Teachers say they’re getting emails at 10-11:00 at night.”
Some good will come out of the online classes, said Gettes, but teachers need continued support. “When this is all over,” Gettes said, “families will develop a much greater appreciation for what our teachers do.”
While classes take place at home, school lunches are still served at school, but only as takeout.
Food services added hot lunches to its daily curbside meals this week, DeLacy said. Regular sack lunches will be distributed Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and hot meals will be provided Tuesday and Thursday.
DeLacy said the staff serves an average of 350 meals a day.
