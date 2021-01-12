CLINTON — Iowa received nearly $345 million in the new round of federal COVID-19 relief for schools. Clinton schools are looking for ways to spend its share — $3.6 million.
The funding, provided in the stimulus bill signed into law Dec. 27, has expanded beyond last year’s aid bill to cover facility repairs that will improve air quality and prevent the spread of coronavirus, Cindy McAleer, chief financial officer for the Clinton School District, said during Monday’s school board meeting.
The new money, provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, could give Clinton schools an opportunity to improve ventilation in older buildings such as Whittier and Bluff elementary schools, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
The district might also be able to use the money to pay for adding climate control to Yourd Gym, part of the Clinton High School renovation project, giving the district more flexibility with renovation money.
The district probably can’t use the money for hiring more teachers, said DeLacy.
“It’s one-time money,” McAleer reminded the board. The district is using federal dollars to pay for long-term substitute teachers to allow for more, smaller classrooms conducive to social distancing, but that need will end when the pandemic ends. But paying permanent teachers would be a continuing expense that the district would have to fund after COVID aid ends.
Enhanced learning for English language learners or special education students may be another option for using federal funds, McAleer said. “It’s pretty wide open.”
McAleer said she’d have a better idea how funds can be used after a webinar on the subject later this week. “We do have to spend it by September 2023,” McAleer said.
The district has used last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds to pay for personal protective equipment and for Edgenuity, the company it uses for online class.
Allocation of ESSER funds is based on each school district’s eligibility for Title I funding, which is based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.
In Clinton County, Northeast Community School District will receive $251,000; Central DeWitt, $573,848; Calamus-Wheatland, $196,467; Camanche, $389,888; and Easton Valley, $255,606.
