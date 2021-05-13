CLINTON — The Clinton School District has announced its 2021 Jim McGraw Award winners.
Elena Krause, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Bailey St. Clair, Vincent Srp, Nathan Frye and Molly Shannon were honored with the awards that recognize students who put others first and give back to the community.
"Jim was known for serving others before self," Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday during the awards presentation. "[He] had a strong passion for education, students and staff."
McGraw owned and operated the Happy Joe's franchise for 43 years, according to his 2017 obituary. He was a member of the Clinton County Development Association, Clinton Rotary Club, the Greater Clinton County Future Foundation, the Clinton Riverboat Days committee, Clinton City Council, the Riverfront Advisory Committee and the Clinton County Mental Health Advisory Board.
Following McGraw's death, the Clinton School Board established the Jim McGraw Service Award.
Bluff Elementary School Principal Kristi Cooley presented the school’s recipient, Alena Krause, to the school board Monday. "We are so lucky to have her here at Bluff," said Cooley. "We can count on her as a role model."
Krause always has a smile and is a friend to everyone in the fifth-grade class, Cooley said.
Eagle Heights Elementary School Principal Dan Boyd presented recipient Kaitlyn Lathrop, reading what Lathrop's teacher, Laurel Thiessen, wrote about the award winner.
"Kaitlyn is kind, thoughtful and a caring young lady. She is friendly and easily engages with conversations with her peers as well as adults," Boyd read.
"She helps her classmates, elderly neighbors and volunteers her time to help her mother at the Moose Lodge," Boyd said. "Eagle Heights will miss Kaitlyn as she moves on to CMS."
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Theresa Schultz introduced award recipient Baily St. Clair. St. Clair's teacher, Suzanne Bell, wrote of St. Clair, "Baily is a leader in our classroom, and I can tell you she's a leader in our school as well. She is always willing to work hard on difficult tasks. .... Frequently, Baily is seen helping others with math and technology."
Whittier Elementary School Principal Brian Kenney presented recipient Vincent Srp to the school board. Srp is active in soccer and swimming and scouts. He's completed many service projects and helps clean the highways and the roads, Kenney said.
"He is liked and admired by his classmates," said Kenney. "Vinnie's respectful, he's kind, he's caring. ... Vinnie is very mature. Sometimes when I speak with him, I forget he's a fifth-grade student.
"Vinnie's all about his community and his family and his school," said Kenney.
Clinton Middle School Principal Andy Prinsen told the school board that the school’s award recipient, Nathan Frye, was nominated by his teachers, his counselor, his coaches, his directors and by administration. "The choice was pretty unanimous," he said.
"He is a true leader in his classroom," said Prinsen. Frye takes honors classes and has a grade-point average over 4.0. He shares his talents with his church, volunteers at the Humane Society and is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout.
The Clinton High School award winner, Molly Shannon, was unable to attend the board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.