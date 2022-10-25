CLINTON – Each school within the Clinton School District, as proclaimed by Director of Learning and Collaboration Wes Golden at the Clinton School Board’s meeting Monday, scored higher on this year’s Iowa School Performance Profiles report than it did last year.
“That’s a lot of hard work,” Golden said, “based on our principals, our teachers, our students.”
The Iowa Department of Education provides these profiles annually to meet state and federal requirements to publish report cards reflecting the performances of all public schools throughout the state. Each of these schools receive scores based on accountability measures as well as other metrics required by either federal or state law, taking into account each existing demographic.
Measures of accountability include student participation on state assessments, academic proficiency, student growth, graduation rates, progress toward achieving English language proficiency, and learning conditions. Other metrics include attendance, chronic absenteeism, the percentage of students assessed, staff retention, student suspensions and expulsions, plus progress made toward meeting goals set by the state.
This year’s results, published Friday, show Whittier Elementary as having been given the highest score in the district at 60.94, up from 59.19 last year, which places it in the High Performing category.
Clinton Middle School was given the lowest score, as compared to the other schools in the district, with 46.65, up from 45.05 last year, which places it in the Needs Improvement category.
Only 13.34 percent of Iowa public schools achieved High Performing ratings, while 12.17 percent fell within ratings showing the need for improvement. Most of Iowa’s public schools, just over 37 percent, were given ratings that placed them in between these two categories, calling them Commendable.
The greatest improvement shown was that of Clinton High School, which scored 52.16, a 10.95 point increase from last year’s score.
Golden said that in the years he’s spent with the school district, he’s never seen a report reflecting improvement at every school in the district.
See more information pertaining to the schools’ Performance Profiles on www.iowaschoolperformance.gov.
Personnel
The approval of the hiring of new staff members included Shawn Bouchard as bus mechanic, Evans Bradley as Clinton Middle School girls basketball coach, Morgan Shafer as Clinton Middle School assistant drama director, Tracy Ebensberger as Clinton High School Dungeons and Dragons sponsor, Amanda Otto as Bluff Elementary School paraeducator, Tami Giddings as Clinton High School paraeducator, Sharon Parker as Clinton High School paraeducator, Jaelin Henderson as Eagle Heights Elementary School paraeducator, Jodie Reed as YWCA North Preschool paraeducator, Hailey Gooch as Zion Preschool paraeducator, and James Luett as guest bus driver.
Also approved were the resignations of Kellie Moore as Clinton Middle School Book Club adviser, Ed Schmidt III as Clinton Middle School head custodian, Danielle Walker as Clinton High School Dungeons and Dragons sponsor, and Lisa Toppert as Clinton High School Family and Consumer Science Club adviser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.