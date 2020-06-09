CLINTON — Wes Golden, director of learning and collaboration for the Clinton School District, gave school board members preliminary details of the Return-to-Learn plan the district is preparing for the state.
The Iowa Department of Education requires that each school district submit a Return-to-Learn plan by July 1 to ensure that remote learning options are available for all students, to help students catch up on learning they missed while out of school for two months before summer break and to enable schools to move between on-site and remote learning when necessary.
Because no one knows how coronavirus will affect the future, the district’s plan must be flexible to move between options as circumstances change.
“[We] don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Golden said Monday. Many policies and procedures will transfer to online and hybrid models of classes.
“A lot of that stuff up there (in the PowerPoint presentation) is stuff we already do,” Golden said. “[We] may have to adjust some things a little bit.”
Clinton teachers and students have a jumpstart for online classes because they worked that way at the end of the 2020 school year, Golden said.
Some schools in the state will start where they left off. “So many did volunteer learning,” said Golden.
But Clinton will start students where they would be if schools hadn’t closed. If students are in third grade, the district needs to teach them third-grade curriculum, Golden said. “Then we may have to work our way back and forward.”
Catching students up to grade level is the goal of district staff, Golden said. Certain students didn’t do anything, and teachers will have to help them catch up.
The gap in learning might be bigger for some students because of the extra two-months out of the school buildings, and the district is trying to figure out how to close that gap.
About 71% of people who responded to a district survey said they approve of beginning school a week early, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy. The earlier start date would not increase the number of days students and teachers must attend, but would allow built-in days off that could be used to catch up students who are behind or as make-up days if school is closed again for a short period of time.
The Return-to-Learn plan will include learn-from-home strategies for parents in case classes have to move online again. “Parents need help too,” Golden said.
Because of the uncertainty of coronavirus, the district has to address many contingencies, Golden told the board. “If you have the answers, tell me.”
Participation rates for the last seven weeks of school — when students were not physically in class but worked online from home — was in the low 80%, DeLacy said. The lowest rate was among high school students, “and they’re the ones that need credits.”
In ninth through 12th grades, teachers recorded 848 Incompletes, but that doesn’t equate to 848 students with incomplete work, said DeLacy.
When online learning began, students were given Pass or Incomplete for classes, said High School Principal JR Kuch. About 200 students currently need to earn Completes in at least one class, Kuch said. Some didn’t engage in online learning and asked for physical packets.
High school students can catch up with online learning during summer school the last two weeks of July, DeLacy said. Summer school usually takes place in June and July but has been shortened this year.
Students who don’t receive Completes in classes before the beginning of the next school year will have to retake those classes, said Kuch.
Most of the Incompletes stem from a need for someone to guide the students through the class and a lack of motivation, said Kuch.
In order to return from class in the fall while preventing the spread of coronavirus, the district is considering taking temperatures of students every day and requiring masks or shields, said DeLacy.
Michele Cullen, community health manager, has been helpful with advice for the school district, DeLacy said. “She worries about the integrity of the masks with kids,” he said. If students fiddle with the masks, they compromise the effectiveness of the barriers.
“She’s actually very realistic,” DeLacy said of Cullen. The health manager told the district that COVID-19 affects few children. Good hygiene, rather than masks, may do more to prevent the spread of the virus in schools.
The district is looking for a way to sanitize computers, desktops, doorknobs and other things that students will touch during the day. “[We] can’t sanitize every two minutes,” DeLacy said. The district needs a product it can use once a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.