CLINTON — The Clinton School District is one of six Iowa districts to receive grants for therapeutic classroom creation.
The Iowa Department of Education awarded more $1.6 million in competitive grants May 28 to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs impact their ability to be successful in their current learning environment, the IDE announced.
Ames Community School District, Eastern Allamakee Community School District, Hinton Community School District, Mount Pleasant Community School District and Washington Community School District also received the grants.
The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation signed into law last year and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youths and families, according to the Department of Education.
Therapeutic supports include such things as social-emotional skill building, skills to cope with stress and trauma, mental health treatment and crisis intervention and followup.
In determining awards, equity across small, medium and large districts, distribution across Iowa’s Mental Health and Disability Services regions, the total number of students to be served and planned collaboration between districts, Area Education Agencies and community mental health providers were taken into consideration.
Proposals submitted by the six awarded districts will serve nearly 150 pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students and will expand mental health supports for youths across five of the state’s MHDS regions and six of the AEA regions.
Grants will be distributed no later than Aug. 1 for implementation during the 2021-2022 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.