CLINTON — Students in the Clinton School District will return to in-person classes Monday — with more stringent mask rules — after a drop in positive test results among students and staff.
The district moved all students to online learning before the Thanksgiving holiday.
"When we made this decision a little over three weeks ago, we had 38 staff and students that … tested positive at that point," Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Wednesday morning.
"The health of our staff has improved greatly," DeLacy said, with six positive cases as of Wednesday.
"In order for us to stay in-person, and I truly do believe in-person is superior to an online environment, we really do need to stay healthy," DeLacy said.
The Clinton County Public Health Department and school nurses suggested "tightening up requirements on face coverings," DeLacy said. "We need to meet the CDC guidelines and that means that all face masks and gaiters are at least two-ply.
"If we’re not meeting that two-ply requirement, we’re quarantining more students and more staff than we should be," DeLacy said.
In mid-November, when the district requested that the State of Iowa allow Clinton students to stop attending class in person, 101 district employees were absent from work, according to DeLacy. More than 35 staff and students were positive for coronavirus at that time, and more than 400 were quarantined.
The district will return to 100% in-person classes for elementary students and hybrid classes for middle school and high school students Monday, DeLacy said.
Schedules will remain what they were before students stopped attending in-person. Pre-school through fifth grades will attend every day. Whittier fourth and fifth grades will attend class at Clinton Middle School, and fifth graders from Bluff, Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools will meet at Clinton High School.
Students in grades six through eight and high school students will return to day-1, day-2 schedules. Day-2 students will attend in person Monday.
Gateway Learning Center students will attend in-person every day.
The district will allow the use of face shields for some students, such as those who are hearing-impaired and need to read lips.
Students who have documented difficulty wearing a mask will be allowed to wear shields, DeLacy said. “A shield is better than nothing. ... And of course, probably the best option is, if you’re wearing a shield with a mask, obviously we would approve of that.”
DeLacy said that Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen found that most of the school's students and staff who test positive for coronavirus contracted it outside the district.
“If we want to keep in-person, we really need to be diligent, with temperature checks, with wearing face coverings even outside of school when you’re in the presence of others in a public setting," said DeLacy.
"It really is going to take an effort of all for us to stay healthy enough to maintain this in-person experience, which I do believe is what’s best for students," he said.
