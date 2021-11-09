CLINTON — The cost of workers compensation insurance for Clinton Community School District decreased by $35,957, Juliann Bray of The A.C. Root Agency said during a school board meeting Monday.
The District’s annual premium with United Heartland dropped from $241,483 to $205,526 thanks to a modification factor of .79.
The experience modification factor used to calculate workers’ compensation premiums compares actual claims with expected claims. Any modification number less than 1.0 saves the District money, Bray said.
A modification of .79 is hard to maintain, said Bray, and its the lowest she has among her clients.
The District’s modification number in 2018 was 1.31, Bray said. In 2020, it had fallen to 1.09.
The District’s cyber policy with Jester Insurance increased from $6,817 to $9,200 due to numerous cyberattacks nationally, Bray said. The industry is trying to adjust for appropriate premiums for exposure, she said.
The District has $1 million in coverage, said Bray, one of the highest in the area and the most Jester Insurance offers.
The District’s property and liability insurance with EMC increased by $33,967, from $363,697 in 2020 to $397,664. Nearly $17,000 of the property insurance portion was due to the 2020 derecho, said Bray.
EMC paid out $50 million, the largest claim in its history — the company was founded in 1979 — to Cedar Rapids School District following the August 2020 storm.
The Clinton School District’s derecho-damage claim of $230,000 is considered small, Bray said.
The District’s auto insurance increased as well, mainly because the district is buying newer vehicles, especially buses to update the fleet, said Bray.
