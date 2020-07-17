CLINTON — The Clinton School Board approved a bid of over $200,000 to sell a building trades home.
The Clinton School Board voted 6-0 to approve the bid submitted by Alex and Sierra Otto for $210,000 for the sale of a house located at 512 River King Road. The school board also voted 6-0 to approve plans and construction of a new River King Building trades house.
Clinton High School Building Trades Teacher Brian Johnson noted he usually presents the blueprint and cost for the house but since things were not done during the school year, he is not as far along in the planning for the new house. Johnson’s next task is to get the plans to individuals Johnson needs to ask to bid for the project. The plans for the upcoming house are similar to the previous house, Johnson confirmed.
Johnson added measures have been taken with the plans for the buildings trades home to increase student safety. The houses from now on will be big roof houses, Johnson confirmed. This will allow students to be no more than 10 to 12 feet in the air.
“Most of that whole house that kid can be 6 foot off the ground and do all the work he has to do,” Johnson said.
Clinton School District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer noted the district has had a few minor issues with some building trades homes. The district will require subcontractors to sign a contract protecting the school district, McAleer said. The district subcontracts out for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and foundations. There will also be a one-year limited warranty, McAleer stated.
“What we’re doing with this new sale of the building trades home, we’re giving a one-year limited warranty to these individuals,” McAleer said. “So once they close we will have a one-year limited warranty on the house itself so that if there is any issues that come up once they move in that we’ll be protected as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.