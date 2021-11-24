CLINTON — The Clinton School Board has approved an amended lease agreement with the Gateway Area Community Center for use of a classroom.
The board voted 7-0 Monday to approve an amended lease agreement with the GACC starting Dec. 1 for the remainder of the school year. The district is starting a new program at the Gateway Learning Center, the agenda says.
In an effort to keep students more isolated, the district wants to rent an additional room from the Gateway Area Community Center, according to the explanation on the agenda. The amended lease adds $450 per month in rent and $50 per month in cleaning. The total cost for the rest of the school year to rent the room is $3,000, with $500 per month from December through May.
The district has some students they have been trying to educate at the middle and high schools that are in the program and it is not working, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said. They also do not think putting them at the Gateway Learning Center with that population will work, he said. There is a room on the other side of the facility where they can educate the students and keep them in a better position to be successful, he said.
“I’m trying to keep these kids at school so we’re not doing what we did last week,” DeLacy said. “So I would recommend that we move forward so we can try to meet the needs of these kids. And I’ll be honest, to keep the main population of our kids in a safer position.”
The students were at the middle and high schools in a self-contained room but it is not working, DeLacy said.
The district used to own the building, School Board Member Mike House said of GACC’s building.
“We sold the building for a very reasonable cost,” House said. “And now we pay the new owner a very large amount of money every month to rent it back. And now we’re adding more money to it again.”
Board Member Mike Pelham supports the amended lease agreement to get through the school year and help the students as long as they are not doing anything long term and looking at other options, he said.
“I just think that’s in our best interest,” Pelham said. “Because I think it’s very expensive.”
DeLacy is just trying to get through the current school year, he said. He is trying to meet the guidelines of public education, he said.
“We actually looked at quite a few facilities but then the cost to get them up to speed for what the fire marshal and everything that’s required by the state in terms of an educational facility, you’re going to sink in a ton of money,” DeLacy said.
The district is in the second year of a five-year lease agreement with the Gateway Area Community Center, DeLacy said.
