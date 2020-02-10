DES MOINES — A senior at Clinton High School was named a Distinguished Finalist by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last week.
Pedro Flores, 18, of Clinton, regularly volunteers his time at Gateway Area Community Center, teaching children from low-income families basic boxing techniques through weekly lessons, The Spirit of Community Awards said in a press release.
Flores helped renovate and improve the community center facilities. He was inspired to begin volunteering at the center after benefiting from its services.
Lilliana Tracy, 11, of Bellevue, was one of two students named Iowa’s top youth volunteer of 2020 by the nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. As a State Honoree, Tracy will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Flores, as a Distinguished Finalist, will receive an engraved bronze medallion.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School principals, the organization said.
Since the program began in 1995, more than 130,000 young volunteer have been honored at the local, state and national levels.
