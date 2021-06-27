June 18
• Cole A. Hamilton, of Clinton, was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. The vehicle was in the 3000 block of Highway 136 when the vehicle struck a deer, causing disabling damage.
June 19
• Marvin P. Flammang, of Grand Mound, was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. Flammang was traveling southbound and did not yield to Shannon G. Kimble, of Miles. Kimble was traveling eastbound. Flammang had a stop sign at the intersection of Clinton Street and West Street.
June 21
• Jaide K. Gassmann, of DeWitt, was involved in a car and deer involved accident on 215th Street.
• Karen L. Wendel, of DeWitt, was traveling west on 215th Street. She fell asleep and the vehicle left the roadway, crossing the road and going into the south ditch. The vehicle struck a driveway embankment and went airborne, landing and overturning before coming to stop on the drivers side. There were two subjects trapped inside the vehicle that had to be extricated by DeWitt Fire Department personnel.
June 22
• Kimberly T. Lamaster, of Maquoketa, was traveling southbound in the 1800 block of Highway 61 when the vehicle struck a deer.
