CLINTON — An American flag hung high in the sky from a city of Clinton firetruck’s ladder. On the ground, about 130 cars were lined up throughout the parking lots at MercyOne North campus. People in those vehicles held signs thanking the front-line health care workers for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This was the scene Monday night as area residents displayed their support for those workers during a drive-by parade, driving cars toward the front entrance of the hospital and honking their horns.
First responders held signs thanking the public for having the parade, many of them holding back tears in awe of the amount of support that was shown.
MercyOne Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Amy Berentes said she was moved by the community showing up in big numbers Monday evening.
“It’s overwhelming, but not surprising,” Berentes told the Clinton Herald. “Our community has been awesome from monetary donations to donations of PPE to lunches and dinners and all kinds of foods. They just come out. And it doesn’t surprise me because when times get tough, this community comes out and supports its members.”
Berentes said the parade is another example of how much the community supports the hospital. On a warm spring evening, people could have been doing anything with their time, but they decided to come out and be a part of the parade. Berentes also said it shows the vital role a hospital plays in a community. She said one point or another in a person’s life, they will need it. And with that being a fact of life, she said she is grateful to be a part of a community that demonstrates how the hospital and the people who are working on the front lines are so important to them.
“I couldn’t be more proud. When you go through a pandemic, a disaster, you see how people come together as a team,” Berentes said. “And work towards creating that preparedness that you’re hoping for. And I couldn’t be more proud.”
Berentes it’s easy to see the passion of the staff members as they provide the best care in uncertain times. Not to mention, the hospital cannot have visitors at this time, so the caregivers are like family members to those who are in the hospital. Berentes said it is extremely touching and heartwarming to see that. She said as much as the community is showing appreciation to the hospital and its staff, they are showing that same appreciation for the community supporting them.
“They’re so thankful and grateful,” Berentes said. “And in a time where we don’t see a lot of the public, without visitors. We have patients, but we don’t see a lot of the people. The hospital is a lot more quiet than it normally is. And so we enjoy just being able to make (a) connection with our public and, obviously, our nurses and caregivers are so appreciative. We couldn’t be more grateful. It brings me a little bit to tears.”
The organizers of the event said people can still send donations to Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave North, Clinton, IA, 52732 in care of the Heroes of the Heartland Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.