CLINTON — Clinton authorities are continuing their investigation into a structure fire that broke out Monday morning.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. to 1901 15th Ave. South for a report of a structure fire with someone trapped on the second floor, according to a city of Clinton press release.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in a second-floor bedroom, searched the second floor for a victim and knocked down the fire with a water can.
The next arriving company stretched a fire attack hose line and assisted with the search. No victim was found. Fire damage was contained to the room of origin, with smoke damage throughout the second floor.
The Red Cross assisted by providing housing for affected occupants.
The Camanche Fire Department provided a rapid intervention crew and the Clinton Police Department assisted with traffic control and subsequent investigation. CFD’s fire marshal was dispatched to the scene for an investigation, which remains open at this time.
