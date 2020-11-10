CLINTON — Emily Reeser of Clinton High School has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians.
Reeser, the daughter of Rosemary Reeser of Clinton, was selected to the 2020 All-State Chorus. Reeser is a vocal student of Donica Vonderohe and Karl Wolf.
The 2020 Festival Concert would have celebrated the 74th anniversary of the prestigious event, but it was canceled due to health concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
District Auditions for the 268-piece All State Band, 211-piece All State Orchestra and 601-member All State Chorus were held virtually October 22-24 at Washington High School and five other schools in other regions of the state.
