CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College has awarded Olivia Calvin, Adam Morley and Madilyn Parson, all of Clinton, William E. Shrope Scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.
Calvin, a 2018 graduate of Clinton High School, is a Coe senior studying mathematics. She is the son of Kathryn Calvin and Rod Calvin.
Morley is a 2020 graduate of Clinton High School and a sophomore studying music at Coe. His parents are Amy and Craig Morley.
Parson is a 2019 graduate of Camanche High School and a junior studying general studies at Coe. She is the daughter of Diana Parson.
Shrope Scholarships are given annually to Coe students of high academic standing, ranging in amounts of $1,000 and higher, the college said. This year, nine students received scholarships through an endowed fund established through an estate gift from William E. Shrope.
Shrope was a resident of Cedar County.
