CLINTON — The annual Pops Concert will begin and end Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s 67th season June 6.
Due to COVID restrictions, the Orchestra didn’t perform the five indoor concerts it usually plays each season, but it will perform its annual Pops Concert at Riverview Bandshell on Sunday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m., said Executive Director Robert Whipple this week.
In the event of rain, the concert will be moved under the cover of U.S. Bank at 405 S. Third St.
The Orchestra’s season runs September through June, Whipple said. It canceled most of its season because of the pandemic.
The exception is the Pops Concert. “We can do it because it’s outdoors,” Whipple said.
The Orchestra is planning a full season next year, Whipple said. It will add a sixth indoor concert. Most concerts are in Clinton, but one is in Sterling, Illinois and one is in Morrison, Illinois, Whipple said. “We try to do them in the places that sound best.”
Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater provides good acoustics, Whipple said. He’s looking forward to getting the Orchestra into the new theater planned in conjunction with high school renovations that will begin this year.
Morrison High School has a very nice auditorium, and the newest venue is in Sterling, Illinois. “It’s huge,” Whipple said. “We try to fill it.”
The season always includes a concert of chamber music “which we perform at Zion Lutheran church because of acoustics,” Whipple said.
The Orchestra is funded through ticket sales, contributions and program advertising, Whipple said. Though ticket sales were non-existent during the COVID hiatus, donors continued to contribute, he said.
“I am so thrilled that the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will be back together,” Conductor Brian Dollinger said Wednesday. “It has been a very long time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since we have been able to get together and perform live symphonic music,” he said.
“I know that our audience, and greater-Clinton community has been through the ringer over the past 18 months, and my hope is that with this wonderful outdoor performance, we all can have our spirits lifted and feel a greater connection,” Dollinger said.
“As with all of our Riverfront Pops Concerts, I try to bring a varied set of musical selections to life for the audience, and musicians. One of my lifelong and career goals is to expose as many people as I can to symphonic music,” said Dollinger.
“The best way to do this is to perform a wider variety of music in order to make new listeners feel comfortable by knowing a particular song while combining some of the repertoire’s staples for the lifelong fan of orchestral music.”
In it’s first and last concert of the season, the Orchestra will perform patriotic music, music to celebrate the Olympic games, well-known music from musicals and film and a special piece of music that tells a story about America’s favorite pastime, baseball, Dollinger said.
Dollinger, of Morton, Illinois, has conducted the Orchestra for about 14 years.
Listeners should bring their own seating and are invited to bring picnic lunches to the riverfront for the concert. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have children’s activities before the concert and during intermission, Whipple said.
The Orchestra consists of 48 musicians from a 50-mile radius, said Whipple. About half are from Illinois and half from Iowa. They come from as far south as the Quad-Cities, as far north as from Dubuque and as far west as Iowa City.
Some musicians come from Sterling, Dixon and Polo in Illinois, as well.
Anyone interested in joining the Orchestra’s Board of Directors should contact Board President Bill Zickau at wzickau@mchsi.com.
