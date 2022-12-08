CLINTON — Two centennials will be noted at the Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holidays with the Symphony concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
One is the 100th anniversary of “Carol of the Bells,” a Ukrainian Christmas carol collected by Mykolaiv Leontovych that made its way to popularity in this country. On Dec. 4 of this year, Carnegie Hall hosted a holiday celebration to benefit Ukraine as choral groups from North America and Europe honored the anniversary.
The other is the 100th anniversary of the birth of cartoonist Charles Schultz, creator of the Charlie Brown comic strip. Orchestra conductor Brian Dollinger will lead the orchestra in music from the popular seasonal TV show “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Also on the program for the seasonal event are “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” music from the movie “Polar Express,” seasonal favorites by composer Leroy Anderson, selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” and a carol sing-along.
The concert is the third in Clinton Symphony’s 69th concert season. Four more programs will follow in early 2023, including a program of chamber music in January, a special family concert in February, the return of piano soloist Lorraine Min in April, and a free outdoor pops concert in early June.
Tickets for the concert are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free. In addition, an adult who accompanies a student will be admitted for half price.
Complete program notes for the concert selections are available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
