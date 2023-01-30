MORRISON, Ill. — Akshar Barot, a junior at Rock Falls High School, has been chosen as Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist for 2023. He will play his flute solo accompanied by the orchestra in concert Feb. 19 in the Morrison High School auditorium.
Barot was chosen at the annual Young Artist Auditions, held Jan. 14, open to high school musicians throughout the Symphony’s service area. In addition to his performance opportunity with the orchestra, he will receive $300 in prize money from the Symphony. A runner-up, violinist Clara Ashdown, a junior at Erie High School, will also receive a cash award from the Symphony.
Barot’s solo piece for this occasion will be the first movement of a Flute Concerto in G Major by Mozart.
Akshar is the son of Varsha and Parimal Barot of Rock Falls, and a flute student of Julie McCord. He has also recently appeared as soloist with his high school band and with the Sterling Municipal Band. At school, he is a member of Scholastic Bowl, Speech Team, Knights Alumni Drumline, and plays in the Sterling Municipal Band and Jazz Band. His school music teachers are Patrick Anderson and Ramiro Martinez.
The concert program on which he will perform is the Symphony’s annual Family Concert, this year titled “Stories in Music.” Included will be music depicting John Henry, and another about dinosaurs, as well as Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. The program is aimed at an audience of young musicians and potential young musicians, according to Executive Director Robert Whipple. Tickets will be available at the door of the concert, and all students are admitted free of charge.
