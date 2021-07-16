CLINTON — Following a season of inactivity due to the COVID-19 virus, Clinton Symphony Orchestra will resume full operation in September, and will add an additional concert to its season. The 50 musicians of the orchestra already gathered in early June for an outdoor pops concert.
Music Director and Conductor Brian Dollinger has set the opening indoor concert for Saturday, Sept., 18 in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
Billed as “A Joyous Return,” Dollinger will take a solo role in the opening with a Sinfonia Concertante for Double Bass and Viola by Dittersdorf. Dollinger plays double bass, and will be joined by Western Illinois University faculty violist Istvan Szabo. Szabo will then be the soloist in a Fantasie for Viola & Orchestra by Hummel. Completing the program will be Gluck’s “Dance of the Furies” from his opera Orpheus and Eurydice, and a Divertimento in D Major” written by Mozart in 1776, possibly in celebration of his sister Nannerl’s name day.
The added concert for the season is Nov. 6, and will be performed in Centennial Auditorium in Sterling, Illinois. The program will observe the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, a celebration interrupted last year by the COVID pandemic. Pianist Marian Lee will be soloist in the composer’s Third Piano Concerto with the orchestra. The orchestra will then perform Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, the most spirited of his nine symphonies. Dr. Lee has performed worldwide, and teaches on faculty at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
December brings the annual Holiday Concert, a long-standing tradition for Clinton Symphony. It will feature festive music of the season, maybe some local guest musicians, and conclude with a carol sing-along. The concert is on Dec. 11 in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
The Symphony’s musicians will warm a cold Sunday afternoon in January with a performance of chamber music. Billed as “The Music of Friendships,” the Symphony’s musicians invite their friends to perform music for smaller ensembles. This season, the concert is on Jan. 16 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton.
Each season the Symphony chooses a “Young Artist” to perform a solo piece with the orchestra. Interested high school musicians audition in January, and one will be chosen to perform in February. That concert this season is at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Morrison High School auditorium in Morrison, Illinois. In addition, the orchestra will perform a menagerie of music for family listening, including Rossini’s The Thieving Magpie, Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee, Leroy Anderson’s The Waltzing Cat, and the waltz from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
To finish the indoor concert season, the orchestra will perform a program matching that intended for April of last year. Violinist Naha Greenholtz, concertmaster of the Quad City Symphony, will perform Mozart’s Violin Concert No. 4 with the orchestra, followed by the orchestra’s performance of the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky. The concert is April 30 in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
Tickets for each concert will be available at the door, or online at the Symphony’s website, www.clintonsymphony.org. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, any student 18 and under can bring an accompanying adult for half-price admission.
Adult season tickets for all six concerts are available on the website or at the door of the first concert for $90, a 25% savings over the full individual concert price. Season tickets can also be ordered by mail to CSO, Box 116, Clinton IA 52733-0116.
