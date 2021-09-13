CLINTON - Clinton Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a performance featuring conductor Brian Dollinger as double bass soloist, along with Istvan Szabo, faculty violist at Western Illinois University.
The two will perform a Sinfonia Concertante written for those instruments and orchestra by 18th century composer Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf.
The concert, billed as “A Joyous Return,” is at 7:30 p.m. in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
“After such a tumultuous past year, I and the musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra are eager to be back together making amazing, inspiring and entertaining live symphonic music for you,” Dollinger said.
In addition to the Concertante, Szabo will perform a Potpourri for Viola and Orchestra by Hummel. The orchestra will complete the program with the “Dance of the Furies” from Gluck’s opera Orpheus and Eurydice, and a Mozart Divertamento.
Szabo has been on faculty at Western Illinois University since 2005, and has served as artist/faculty in summer music festivals in the United States and Europe. He has appeared as soloist with orchestras and as a chamber musician.
Dollinger’s bass study began in fifth grade, and he has performed in solo recitals, chamber music, and as a soloist with orchestras. He has been a member of the Chicago Civic Orchestra bass section.
Construction projects at Clinton High School have altered access to Vernon Cook Theater. The old parking lot and entrance to the commons area are blocked off. Parking is now available across Eighth Avenue South, and entrance to the theater is on the west side of the commons. Some handicap parking and level entrance is still available on the south side of the commons area.
Tickets for the performance, as well as season tickets, will be available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, a student may bring an adult to the concert for half price.
Further information and program notes are available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.