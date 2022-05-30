CLINTON - Two major events are scheduled this weekend for the Clinton Symphony Orchestra.
Saturday evening is a major fund-raising event, “A Symphonic Affair,” and Sunday is the annual free outdoor Pops Concert on Clinton’s river front.
The dual events mark the close of the Symphony’s 68th year and the beginning of the 69th season.
The fund-raiser returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It has been an annual social gathering, and provides a significant part of funding for the organization. Held at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, the evening will include entertainment, a lavish buffet, auction items donated by area businesses and residents, and announcement of activities for the coming season.
The event is from 6 to 9 p.m., and admission is by reservation at $50 per person, or $360 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made by telephone at (563) 357-4758, by mail to CSO, Box 116, Clinton IA 52732, or on the web at www.clintonsymphony.org.
Sunday’s Pops Concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park, and will feature the 50 musicians of the orchestra led by conductor Brian Dollinger. The music this year will include music from Broadway and motion pictures as well as patriotic tunes. The concert is free of charge.
Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will have activities in the park starting at 5:30 p.m. The rain site for the concert, if needed, is under U. S. Bank.
Clinton Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1954. Musicians are from a wide area of Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois, and the orchestra performs indoor concerts during the season in auditoriums in Clinton, Morrison, Illinois and Sterling, Illinois. Dollinger is completing his 14th season with the orchestra.
The orchestra association is currently seeking additional members for its volunteer board of directors as well as a part-time employee for business management. Interested persons may contact board president Bill Zickau at wzickau@mchsi.com, or any member of the present board. Clinton Symphony Orchestra Association is a non-profit arts organization.
