CLINTON - The Clinton School Board has honored a fourth grade teacher with the district's Gold Key Recognition.
Eagle Heights Elementary School teacher Darcy Thornton was given the award this week during the board's regular monthly meeting, when co-workers praised her for the job she does each day.
“She’s doing the things that great teachers do,” staff member Barb Rhodes said as Thornton listened, a bouquet of flowers she’d received lying next to her.
“I don’t deserve this,” Thornton said emotionally,. “I do what every teacher does. I work hard, I try to get kids and families involved as much as possible, so the accolade should go to all of you who are in education.”
School safety
In his report to the board, Superintendent Gary DeLacy gave an update on a School Safety and Violent Event Incident Management course to be given by the Illinois Fire Service Institute. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last month approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for four sessions for area police, firefighters and school officials to take the training.
The two-day course focuses on response integration and the incident command structure of responders throughout the county in the event of an emergency. It has been scheduled to take place Jan. 23 and 24.
Board goals
The board approved altering its goals for the 2022-2023 school year. Regarding long-term goals concerning facilities, included is the exploration of options to alleviate space issues at Clinton Middle School. Short-term financial goals include exploring funding options that will allow an increase in support staff wages.
Six Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School special education paraeducators have been hired since the Board implemented a temporary increase of the $500 sign-on bonus to include a $1,000 retention bonus.
Three new bus drivers from the community and two school employees who will be substitute bus drivers have obtained a commercial driver's license, including DeLacy.
“I actually drove my first route on Friday,” he said.
A meeting of the Committee of the Whole is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Clinton Administration Center shortly after DeLacy returns from Washington DC, where he will participate in a federal legislative action group for state Area Education Agencies from Sept. 21 to 23.
In other classified and certified employee changes, the board hired:
• Karen Johnson as YWCA Early Learning teacher with a salary of $50,833.02 (pro-rated).
• Molly Jones as Student Adventures Afterschool Program project director with a salary of $46,882.76 (pro-rated).
• Nichole Jenkins as Elementary At-Risk PLC leader with a salary of $2,260.
• Samantha Warren as CHS TLC BUILT with a salary of $1,130.
• Monica Swanstrom as Whittier TLC BUILT with a salary of $1,130.
• Karen Brisch as Bluff TLC PLC leader with a salary of $2,260.
• Alexander Heiman as CMS football coach with a salary of $2,213.
• Stacy Delzell as CMS volleyball coach with a salary of 42,284.
• Tiffany Harris as CMS volleyball coach with a salary of $1,824.
• Amy Rue as CMS volleyball coach with a salary of $1,978.
• Sarah Flathers as CHS game manager with a salary of $12/hr.
• Claire Redpath as CHS Junior Class adviser with a salary of $1,308.
• Jalen Jones as CHS assistant boys basketball coach with a salary of $3,189.
• Macy Mulholland as CHS assistant volleyball coach with a salary of $2,138.11 (pro-rated).
• April McFall as CHS Color Guard/Flag instructor with a salary of $2,481.
• Laura Grotelueschen as CMS Concessions Club adviser with a salary of $400.
• Danielle Reagle as CMS KCMS adviser with a salary of $200.
• Shannon Ryman as Student Adventures Afterschool Program clerical assistant with a wage of $12.55/hr.
• Rachel Eno as Student Adventures Afterschool Program Whittier site facilitator with a wage of $10.77/hr.
• Michael Hartz as CMS custodian with a wage of $17.53/hr.
• Michael Bray as bus driver trainer with a wage of $22.53/hr.
• James Legal as bus driver with a wage of $17.53/hr
• Vicki Burns as guest bus driver with a wage of $17.53/hr
• Gary DeLacy as guest bus driver with a wage of $0/hr
• Emma Rannfeldt as bus monitor with a wage of $12.07/hr
• De’Carla Sanders as bus monitor with a wage of $12.07/hr
• Brianne Larson as CHS/GLC Food Service cook with a wage of $12.92/hr
• Chrystal Powell as Jefferson Food Service cashier with a wage of $12.36/hr
• Jennifer Harlock as CHS Food Service kitchen helper with a wage of $12.36/hr
• Jennifer Horst as Jefferson Food Service assistant cook with a wage of $12.36/hr
The following were hired as paraeducators at a wage of $12.46 per hour.
• Jackie Boyd as Bluff paraeducator.
• Nick Obren as Bluff paraeducator.
• Tonya Chase as CHS paraeducator.
• Tracy Davis as CHS paraeducator.
• Alice Driscoll as CHS paraeducator.
• Caren Rivers as CHS paraeducator.
• Audrey Marburger as CMS paraeducator.
• Stephanie Mullaley as CMS paraeducator.
• Olivia Ragsdale as CMS paraeducator.
• Jamie Stoddard as CMS paraeducator.
• Carrie Thomas as Eagle Heights paraeducator.
• Marcus Eickert as Jefferson paraeducator.
• Michelle Lockhart as Jefferson paraeducator.
• Kaytlyn Simmonds as Jefferson paraeducator.
The following resignations were accepted:
• Christopher Turner as Transportation director.
• Catherin Eggers as Student Adventures Afterschool Program Project director.
• David Lakin as CHS assistant baseball coach.
• Brandon Fleetwood as CHS assistant girls basketball coach.
• David Schwarz as guest bus driver.
• Karla Taylor as guest bus driver.
• Steven Young as bus monitor.
• Susan Eads as Jefferson Food Service cashier.
• Vicki Michaels as CHS Food Service kitchen helper.
• Olivia Nielsen as CMS paraeducator.
• Michelle Peters as CMS paraeducator.
