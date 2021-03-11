CLINTON — Returning teachers in the Clinton School District will receive $1,400 pay raises next year under a contract ratified this month by the Clinton Education Association.
The base rate for new teachers would increase by 2.25%, District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday.
The base rate for an entry-level teacher will increase to $37,690, but that’s not what entry level teachers will make, District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said Wednesday. The State of Iowa adds a Teacher Salary Supplement of $5,696 for teachers in their first three years of teaching and $6,696 for teachers with four or more years experience, making salaries in Iowa higher and more attractive to job seekers.
With the TSS, entry-level teachers with bachelor’s degrees will start at $43,000. At the other end of the spectrum, a teacher with a master’s degree plus 45 hours of education will start at nearly $50,000 a year.
New teachers to the district will earn the base salary for their education level, said DeLacy. Every returning teacher will get a $1,400 raise, so the percentage of the pay increase depends on their education level.
The district formerly used a salary schedule that gave teachers a certain percentage increase each year, DeLacy said. “We have gotten away from that. What we’re doing is sort of unique.”
Before the collective bargaining law changed in 2017, teachers were given pay raises on a schedule. School districts were often forced to give raises they couldn’t afford, said DeLacy. This meant districts had to cut staff.
The new collective bargaining rules give school districts more flexibility, DeLacy said. “[It] doesn’t force us to have to cut staff,” he said.
“We have to work pretty hard to attract and retain [teachers],” said DeLacy. The district had two science positions it wasn’t able to fill for the current school year, said DeLacy.
This year’s contract negotiations took about 40 minutes, DeLacy said. “They actually really understand school finance.”
The Clinton Education Association has a good relationship with the district and the board, CEA President Tandi Permenter said Wednesday. “If we collaborate we get a lot farther than if we are combative with each other.”
The union and the district have the same goals, Permenter said – good schools and quality teachers.
And the CEA understands the district’s financial limits. “This year we came in with almost identical proposals,” said Permenter. Both sides suggested a $1,400 pay increase.
The teachers’ union knew the district received a 1.48% increase in state aid for next year, only $385,095 in new money.
The collective bargaining changes in 2017 made salaries the only part of the contract negotiations, said Permenter. But teachers could “bottom out,” and receive no pay increases under that model. This contract gives every teacher a raise.
“I think this has been a really tough year for teachers,” said Permenter. The CEA wanted the best deal it could get with the district, but it also wanted to make sure it didn’t hurt students, she said.
And teachers understand the state doesn’t give schools much money. “We’re happy with the outcome given what was given to us by the state,” said Permenter. She hopes the state will fund schools at a higher rate in the future so the district can attract and retain teachers.
