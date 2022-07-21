CLINTON — Police have made an arrest in connection with Wednesday night's fatal shooting in Clinton.
Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, of Clinton, has been charged with first-degree homicide, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion and the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday afternoon.
McDivitt was pronounced dead Wednesday night after he was found shot in the 100 block of North Fifth Street. Police were called to that location at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, where they found McDivitt shot and laying on the sidewalk. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
Gyrion said the investigation is continuing and no additional information will be released at this time. He said law-enforcement agencies would like to thank the public for its tips and concern following McDivitt's death. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, he said.
Personnel from the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the State Medical Examiner and other contributing agencies are assisting with the investigation.
The shooting comes just three days after Antoine Sampson, 43, was found shot at Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street. Clinton police responded to that shooting call at 10:54 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Sampson shot, laying in the roadway. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead. Clinton police also said there does not appear to be a threat to the community in that case.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
