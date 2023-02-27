CLINTON – A Clinton teenager has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting two people in a Clinton restaurant parking lot in November.
Shawndrea L. Jackson, 17, was sentenced to prison Feb. 16 on an amended charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, in connection with the shootings outside of McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., on Nov. 2. She pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 12. Two counts of attempted murder were dropped at sentencing pursuant to a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Clinton police were dispatched to McDonald’s in reference to shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 2. When they arrived, officers found casings and a 2018 white Nissan Rogue that had been damaged by apparent gunfire.
Officers were then notified that two juveniles with gunshot wounds were at MercyOne Clinton’s emergency room. Officers arrived at MercyOne, where in the parking lot they found a grey 2013 Ford Explorer with seven gunshots in the vehicle.
According to the documents, officers arrived at MercyOne emergency room and spoke with one of the juveniles, who said he had been in an altercation with another juvenile at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, in Clinton, and then left the area.
The juvenile told officers he later arrived at McDonald’s with his brother about 10 p.m. He said he saw a person wearing all black and a blue facemask walk from the west side of the 700 block of North Second Street.
The person with the mask walked into McDonald’s and into the bathroom. The juvenile said the person with the mask then exited the bathroom and walked toward him while he was sitting in the grey Ford Explorer’s driver’s seat. He said the person walked up to the driver’s side of the vehicle, said something and then began shooting. The juvenile described the shooter as having a high-pitched voice and thought the person was a female.
The juvenile sustained three gunshot wounds, two to the left arm and one to the left hip. His brother, seated in the front passenger seat, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.
Officers obtained video from McDonald’s. Employees identified the person with the mask as Jackson, who had previously worked at McDonald’s.
Jackson had earlier sought to have her case moved to juvenile court. District Court Judge Stuart Werling denied that request in December. At sentencing, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered that Jackson be sent to the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women at Mitchellville.
