CEDAR RAPIDS — Clinton is set to benefit from Alliant Energy's tree planting programs, as it is among 51 Iowa communities that will receive funds from a program developed in partnership with Trees Forever.
Grants are designated for communities to plant a diverse mix of trees to aid energy efficiency as well as replace trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer.
The grants, which total $165,370, will help communities plant trees in public places like local parks, schools, libraries, community buildings and streets.
Clinton Trees Forever is receiving $2,500 as it partners with Clinton Community College to plant shade trees, according to a press release from Alliant Energy.
“Our commitment to improving the environment and supporting the communities we serve is unwavering,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “The grants awarded will not only help communities achieve tree restoration goals and improve energy efficiency, but they will provide benefits for generations to come.”
In addition to the funds, communities also receive educational and tree-planning support from Trees Forever. A tree expert helps communities select the best species for their area and create a care and maintenance plan to make sure the new trees have long and healthy lives.
“This is a remarkable partnership that fulfills so many of the core tenets of both Trees Forever and Alliant Energy,” says Kiley Miller, president and CEO of Trees Forever. “Trees Forever specializes in empowering people and communities to become involved in the work of conservation. These projects are community-led and accomplished with local volunteers. With some expert guidance, individuals are making a positive difference in their hometowns with a greener, more energy efficient future.”
