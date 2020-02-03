CLINTON — Tom Dithmart II, only 21, was a vocal supporter of Andrew Yang during the Democratic caucus at Eagle Heights Elementary School Monday night.
“He has new ideas,” Dithmart said before the caucus was called to order. Yang talks about the future. “Others talk about the past.”
Dithmart agrees with Yang that automation is replacing manufacturing jobs, and he likes Yang’s Freedom Dividend. “I think the universal basic income can lift people out of poverty more than the wealth tax.”
Juanita Dithmart likes Yang’s “trickle up” economy. Trickle down hasn’t worked, she said. Yang’s economic plan might bring more business to Clinton with good-paying jobs rather than minimum wage jobs.
Elizabeth Green was the lead person for three Bernie Sanders tables. “My main issue is medicare for all and climate change, and I know if he gets in office he won’t back down,” Green said.
A total of 138 people caucused at Eagle Heights, making 21 the viability number for delegates.
As voters made their way to the appropriate areas of the room to support their candidates, Clinton High School junior Kirstyn Henningsen watched from the side of the room with other observers.
Though Henningsen won’t be old enough to vote this year, she wanted to educate herself about the Democratic candidates, she said. Those who are too young for the 2020 election “will be able to vote in the future,” Henningsen said, so it’s a good idea to understand the political process and to know the candidates.
Meanwhile, in the other camp, DeWitt’s second precinct unanimously supported current President Donald Trump at Monday’s Republican caucus.
Republican caucuses for three precincts in DeWitt were held at Central DeWitt High School. Precincts one and two and DeWitt township held Republican Party caucuses.
The second precinct voted 28-0 in support of Trump. Joe Walsh and Bill Weld were the other two candidates in the Republican caucus. The second precinct assigned eight of 12 delegates at Monday’s caucus for the county convention, which is scheduled for March 14.
Caucus participants, after voting to back Trump, voted to establish platform planks, which is what the Iowa Republicans believe in, State Rep. Norlin Mommsen said.
Planks approved by the second precinct included giving no tax money to Planned Parenthood, limiting projects that increase property taxes, supporting building of a wall on the southern border and reaffirming support for the voter ID law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.