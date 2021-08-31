CLINTON — On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and United Flight 93, which crashed in a Pennsylvania field.
With 20 years passing since that day, the community is invited to a commemorative ceremony on Sept. 11, now known as Patriot Day, at the Freedom Trees site in Clinton.
The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Freedom Trees site is located at the junction of Mill Creek Parkway and Main Avenue in Clinton.
Clinton Trees Forever planted trees and created this living legacy to honor the victims of Sept. 11. A permanent memorial plaque in front of the flag pole reads: “A visible symbol of life and hope that reminds us of our nation’s enduring strength and lasting tribute to those who lost their life that day.”
Since Sept. 11, 2001, one-year, 5-year, 10-year, and 15-year remembrance ceremonies have been held at the site.
The public is invited to attend this year’s 20th anniversary commemorative event, hosted by Clinton Trees Forever, the Clinton Police and Fire departments, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Clinton.
The River City Municipal Band and local singers will provide music. Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion will provide a welcome and the Rev. Ron Lott will lead the opening prayer. The American, State of Iowa, and Tree City USA 30-year flags will be raised during the ceremony.
Chuck Wehrli, retired fire captain from Naperville, Illinois, will provide the keynote address. Wehrli was mobilized to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City. He will share thoughts about his experience at Ground Zero and the positive things that have come out of that day of terror.
A traditional bell ceremony will be conducted by the Clinton Fire Department Honor Guard in memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The local AMVETS Post will perform a 21-gun salute and Bill Hall will play “Taps”.
The ceremony will conclude with Sister Marilyn Huegerich leading a closing prayer and Derek Grant, Quad City Piper, playing the bagpipes during the ending procession.
This event is free and open to all area communities. Parking is available at Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Ave., with a shuttle provided by the Clinton Municipal Transit Administration. Event seating is limited so feel free to bring a lawn chair.
