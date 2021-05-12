CLINTON — A Clinton woman was airlifted to Rockford, Illinois after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash shortly before noon today in Whiteside County, Illinois.
Samantha Luett, 26, of Clinton, was injured in the collision at Moline Road and Illinois 78, according to a press release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Bobbie Joe Merrill, 20, of Erie, Illinois, was traveling west on Moline Road as Luett, who had been traveling south and had stopped at the intersection of Illinois 78 and Moline Road, failed to yield as she proceeded east.
After the crash, Luett's vehicle came to rest on its roof in the south ditch. Whiteside County deputies arrived at the scene with Erie and Lyndon/ Prophetstown fire departments. A MedForce helicopter was requested, landed at the scene and transported Luett to Rockford for treatment of her injuries. Merrill was transported to CGH Medical Center.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by the Illinois State Police, the Prophetstown Police Department and Erie ambulance personnel.
The crash remains under investigation.
