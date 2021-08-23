CLINTON — A Clinton woman is facing a felony count of fraudulent practice after she and a man allegedly obtained over $15,000 related to fraudulent applications and certifications in support of claims of over $40,000 in COVID-19-related eviction prevention assistance, according to court records.
Samantha J. Spadaro, 36, 620 13th Ave. North, is charged with one count of first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony. Attorney Scott J. Nelson is appointed to represent Spadaro in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Spadaro is on pretrial release conditioned upon good behavior and attendance at all hearings.
According to the affidavit, from August 19, 2020, through November 11, 2020, 13 applications for eviction prevention assistance were submitted by the Iowa Finance Authority's web portal for tenants living in Clinton or Davenport. Five applications were approved, three were denied and five were left in review status pending investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals. A majority of the applications were determined fraudulent based on the residential addresses listed on the tenant applications and interviews with legimate deed holders of the properties.
The affidavit states on August 19, 2020, a tenant application was submitted in Spadaro's name for her residence. The landlord was shown as Spadaro's mother. Bank information provided by the landlord showed a Bancorp bank account as the preferred account for direct deposit of eviction prevention assistance payment from the Iowa Finance Authority. According to bank records, the account is owned by both Spadaro and her landlord. The application was approved but the direct deposit transaction was rejected.
On Aug. 25, 2020, the Iowa Finance Authority received an email from an individual who identified herself as Spadaro's mother. The email requested the payment be issued to her Dupaco business account. According to bank records, the account is owned by Spadaro. The Iowa Finance Authority on August 27, 2020, deposited $3,200 into the account. Separate $1,500 withdrawals were made on the same day and the following day. Bank security video and personal identifiable information provided at the time of the withdrawal shows Spadaro as the individual who withdrew the funds on both days. Spadaro denied having any knowledge of the Iowa Finance Authority's eviction assistance program. She also denied having a current Dupaco account and withdrawing $1,500 on consecutive days from Ascentra Credit Union, according to court records.
The affidavit continues that applications filed on August 30, 2020, September 4, 2020, Sept. 10, 2020, and October 26, 2020, were paid. The first two applications were submitted from a Mediacom IP address belonging to Spadaro. The third application included Spadaro's account as the preferred account. A man submitted the October application, offering to help the woman apply for eviction prevention assistance. The application was approved and $3,000 was deposited into the man's account. The woman was told her application was denied and did not hear from the man after this date, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states applications submitted on August 26, 2020, August 29, 2020, and October 7, 2020, were denied. The first two applications were submitted from a Mediacom IP address belonging to Spadaro. The October application included bank information listing an account owned by Spadaro as the preferred account.
Five other applications submitted from October 27, 2020, to November 11, 2020, were eventually denied.
The affidavit says Spadaro and a man completed multiple fraudulent applications and certifications in support of claims totaling $41,100 in COVID-19-related eviction prevention assistance. They received $15,500 as a result of their action, the affidavit says.
