CLINTON — A Clinton woman previously convicted of first-degree theft is now facing ongoing criminal conduct and theft charges.
Shawn M. Kennedy, 55, 514 Eighth Ave. South, No. 2, is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, unlawful activity, a Class B felony; and one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson issued a bench warrant July 15, setting bond at $25,000, cash or surety.
According to an affidavit filed with court, a man reported Nov. 3 that Kennedy defrauded him of a large sum of money. The man said he met Kennedy when she moved into his apartment building. Kennedy, in the middle of July 2020, began asking to borrow money, the man said.
At first, the money was for groceries and, later, for prescription co-pays and for fines for an alleged marijuana bust from five years prior. Kennedy also said she had to pay her probation officer $1,000 each time she was moved from one county jail to another, the affidavit says.
Kennedy told the man she was moved between Clinton, Scott and Muscatine counties and owed $3,000. She said she would pay him back double from a disability check she was expecting, the affidavit says.
The man said he kept lending Kennedy money to pay her parole officer because he thought it was the only way he would get his money back. He asked to see the disability check and receipts for the fines, but Kennedy never showed him either one, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says the man ran out of money in his account, sold a gun collection for $1,000 and gave the money to Kennedy. After the man went through all his funds, Kennedy asked him to get money from his girlfriend.
The man gave Kennedy $5,000 from his girlfriend, the affidavit says. He gave Kennedy over $6,600 of his own money, for a total of $11,600.
The man gave officers a typed statement and ATM withdrawal records from his Dutrac Community Credit Union account, the affidavit says.
Kennedy had been granted a suspended sentence in August 2016 on one count of first-degree theft. A sentence of up to 10 years in prison was suspended, and Kennedy was placed on supervised probation with multiple conditions, including paying over $24,800 in victim restitution. Kennedy was ordered in August 2017 to serve up to 10 years after stipulating to violation of probation. Kennedy was released via parole in December 2018.
