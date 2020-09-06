IOWA CITY — Kate Struble of Clinton is one of 46 student members of the University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government for the 2020-21 academic year.
Together with Faculty Senate, Staff Council, and Graduate and Professional Student Government, students involved in USG shape policies and inform decisions that affect Iowa's students, faculty, and staff and represent their constituents to the UI administration; the Board of Regents, State of Iowa; the public; and state and federal government, the University said in a press release last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.