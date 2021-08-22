CLINTON — A Clinton woman is facing two felony drug charges after allegedly possessing over 20 grams of methamphetamine.
Kylie J. Hardy, 24, 1120 11th Ave. North, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, an officer conducted a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 19 for illegal window tint. During the stop, an officer allowed a Clinton Police Department K-9 to conduct a free sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 indicated that it smelled drugs in the vehicle.
The officer asked Hardy to exit the passenger seat of the vehicle. While searching hardy, the officer found a small, clear plastic bag containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Hardy admitted that the substance was methamphetamine, the affidavit says.
The officer searched a purse in Hardy's possession inside the vehicle and found a bag containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine, with no drug tax stamp affixed. The officer also found a digital scale, the affidavit says.
The combined weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 20.42 grams, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.