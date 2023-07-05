CLINTON — A Clinton woman died Wednesday afternoon at an Iowa City hospital two days after she was shot outside MercyOne Clinton by a man whom witnesses identified as her ex-boyfriend.
Emma Chadwick, 20, was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m., according to Clinton police, who announced her death around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her suspected shooter, Randy Jackson, 39, was killed after a Monday night standoff with police in eastern Illinois.
Court documents released Wednesday are providing more details about the shooting that fatally injured Chadwick, and another one that happened a few hours earlier that injured Chadwick's mother's boyfriend.
According to court documents, Richard Callihan, of Camanche, was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Fifth Street in Clinton. When officers arrived at MercyOne Clinton to investigate that shooting, they located Chadwick, who had earlier in the day reported she had been assaulted by Jackson, her ex-boyfriend. Chadwick told police that Jackson had shot Callihan.
Callihan told police that while he was driving at 13th Avenue North and Pershing Boulevard, he saw Jackson driving a grey Ford Flex, and that Jackson appeared to be the only one in the vehicle. Callihan told police that Jackson shot into Callihan's vehicle and that Callihan was twice struck in the left arm. Callihan proceeded to MercyOne Clinton for emergency treatment.
Then at 12:42 a.m. Monday, Clinton police were dispatched to MercyOne Clinton for shots fired. When they arrived, they found Chadwick lying on the ground outside the hospital. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including several gunshot wounds to the head.
Court documents state that security video showed a Black male in a white T-shirt and red pants — whom witnesses identified as Jackson — approach Chadwick and others who were gathered outside MercyOne Clinton.
According to court documents, Jackson shot Chadwick multiple times as she stood at the MercyOne emergency room entrance, with several shots entering the occupied hospital. She was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jackson was fatally shot Monday night after a standoff with police in Champaign County, Illinois. According to an Illinois State Police press release, the ISP Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at 7:47 p.m. Monday. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion on Tuesday confirmed Jackson was the suspect who was shot.
Illinois state troopers were assisting Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton. After briefly losing sight of the vehicle, it was located again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East, south of St. Joseph, Illinois. Jackson abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
In a search of the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer located Jackson in a detached garage. Jackson engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location.
When Jackson "refused to comply", an ISP trooper discharged their firearm, according to the press release. Jackson was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead around 6 a.m. Tuesday. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events. This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State’s Attorney's Office.
