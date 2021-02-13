CLINTON — A Clinton woman has received a surprise Random Acts of Kindness Award from a Wisconsin organization.
This Time Tomorrow representative Ron Shmill presented Clinton resident Heidi Fee with a $3,000 Random Acts of Kindness award recently. Fee was nominated for the award by Chris Voss.
To be eligible for the award, the nominee must have cancer at the time of the nomination, must have financial distress, the board or a Random Acts of Kindness partner must deliver the Random Acts of Kindness in person and as a surprise, and the This Time Tomorrow Foundation must have funds available.
Fee was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2018. Fee’s cancer returned and she is going through a lot of things right now, Voss said. After hearing Fee’s story, The Time Tomorrow recommended Voss nominate Fee for the Random Acts of Kindness award.
“I posted on Facebook there are so many people that are happy that 2021 is here,” Voss said. “She is sad because it means she had to start her medical deductible again. It’s a hardship to the family.“
After Voss nominated Fee, the nomination was presented to the This Time Tomorrow board. The board approved Fee for the Random Act of Kindness award, Voss noted. Fee was presented with the award during a surprise ceremony last week.
The organization hosts events throughout the year to raise funds for the Random Acts of Kindness program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.