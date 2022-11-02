CLINTON — A Clinton woman missing for the past week has been found, according to Clinton County Communications.
Clinton police on Wednesday afternoon asked for the public’s assistance in locating Traci Corwin. Later that afternoon, Clinton County Communications announced Corwin had been found. No details were provided on where she was located.
Corwin, 60, had been last seen shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 27 on South 14th Street in Clinton. According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Corwin checked out of the Victory Center women’s shelter at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 26 to get groceries, but never returned.
She left behind all her belongings except her purse and phone. Her phone had been off since Oct. 26, and her family had not heard from her.
This was not normal behavior for her, and had never happened before, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. The Network on Wednesday afternoon had updated its Facebook page to say that Corwin had been found safe.
