CLIVE — A Clinton woman who won a $200,000 Powerball prize said her big win took her by surprise.
“I’ve been shaking since I found out,” Shannon Barry told officials on Tuesday as she claimed her $200,000 Powerball prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I’m still in shock.”
Barry, of Clinton, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 24 drawing. Her initial $50,000 prize was quadrupled because she added the $1 Power Play option to her ticket, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.
She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton. She opted for an easy-pick ticket, meaning that the lottery terminal assigns the numbers printed on the ticket.
After the drawing, Barry said she and her boyfriend heard that a $200,000-winning ticket was sold at the store and had a hunch it was hers. She took the ticket back to the store and asked an employee to check it. Once the terminal began to print a prize claim form, she knew it was true.
“I started crying instantly,” she said.
Barry said she plans to use the winnings to pay off her and her boyfriend’s vehicles and share with family.
The winning numbers in the Aug. 24 drawing were 6-24-35-37-44 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number — called the Powerball — from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
