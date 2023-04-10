CLIVE — A Clinton woman said her five children didn’t believe her when she told them she’d won a $50,000 lottery prize.
“Because it was March 31, they thought I was playing an early April Fools Joke on them,” Angela Mullaley said with a laugh on Wednesday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids office.
Mullaley, 59, won the 102nd and final top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Circle K, 1530 N. Second St. in Clinton.
She thought she’d won $5,000 until she reviewed the ticket with her husband.
“We were looking at it and we realized it was a $50,000 ticket!” she said. “Nothing like that ever happens.”
Mullaley said she hasn’t yet made any plans for her winnings.
“I’m going to put it in the bank and really think about it,” she said. “I’m going to take my time.”
Once the final top prize in a scratch game is claimed, distribution ends and the game is pulled from shelves.
