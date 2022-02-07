CLINTON - The Clinton Women’s Club has announced it will not have its annual Chocolate Lover’s Delight at the George Curtis Mansion due to Covid restrictions.
The club has 24 kinds of nuts available for Valentine presents and all are $2 less than regular price, so they are $9 to $13 for each one pound bag or box. They are Light and Black Walnuts; Pecans, Pistachios, Cashews, Deluxe Mix, Peanuts, Apricot Halves, Almond Cranberry Granola, Harvest Medley, Heart Healthy, Almonds, Chocolate Pecans, Chocolate Raisins, Milk Chocolate Bridge, Chocolate Almonds, Chocolate Cashews, Chocolate Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Almonds and Cranberries, Praline Pecans, boxes of Mint Melt Always, Pecan Clusters and Mint Deluxe Mix.
Call Jeanette Petersen at (563) 249-5861 to reserve an order or stop in at Clinton Printing between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The club will meet at 11 a.m. March 3 at the Curtis Mansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.