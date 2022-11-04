DES MOINES — A local project aimed at providing permanent supportive housing to the homeless in Clinton will receive the federal grant on which the project was hinged.
The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors on Friday announced a $4.16 million National Housing Trust Fund grant will be directed to the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project. The project, which is being developed by Hatch Development Group in Cedar Rapids, entails construction of 24 units at 603 N. Third St., Clinton.
The award was one of two announced by the IFA on Friday; the other is Project Hope and a Home, Ames. It also received a $4.16 million National Housing Trust Fund grant to construct 18 rental homes. Its developer is Kiernan Development & Construction.
"The individuals who will be assisted by these projects are individuals who habitually cycle through emergency rooms, criminal justice systems and emergency shelters,” Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said when announcing the grants.
Both developments will follow the Housing First model, which is a nationally recognized permanent housing solution for the chronically homeless. The Housing First model centers around prioritizing individuals with the greatest needs to offer immediate access to safe and affordable housing. The developments will also partner with various supportive service providers, including mental health, medical care, substance abuse treatment, employment and community services.
“The Housing First model has been proven to save lives, provide shelter to chronically homeless individuals and reduce the number of calls and stress on local community services," Durham said.
The YWCA of Clinton Empowerment Center has been moving toward the construction of a supportive housing project for several months. With assistance from the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and the City of Clinton, YWCA officials in August submitted the grant application to the National Housing Trust Fund application as the YWCA Empowerment Center sought a $4 million grant to build the $5 million project.
The project was put before both the City Council and Board of Supervisors in June as the YWCA Empowerment Center requested a letter of support from both entities to send with application and $500,000 from each to put toward the project. The city committed that amount in funding, while the Supervisors pledged $250,000 and the piece of county-owned land – in the 600 block of North Third Street – where the the YWCA can build the facility.
The YWCA Empowerment Center serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties. YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien and YWCA Empowerment Director Angie Bloomfield throughout the year have been laying out the details for the facility, telling officials that plans call for construction of an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center is partnering with Hatch Development to construct the facility, which will be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitment, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield have said it is crucial for the local community to address homelessness, which presents a growing challenge and has been discussed for several years.
A study by the United Way of Clinton County indicates 38% of the local community struggles to make ends meet and ultimately is at risk of homelessness, which has been identified as one of the top four health concerns in Clinton County.
They explained the cost of not addressing homelessness is an expensive one. They said it costs $140,000 to cover services needed by high-utilizers each year, with those costs coming from emergency room visits, mental health services, corrections systems and legal services, emergency shelter and support services, public safety resources and time spent by police, deescalating, moving, and connecting the person with resources.
"The City of Clinton would like to congratulate the YWCA on the receipt of funds toward their supportive housing project," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said Friday. "We are excited and proud to support the YWCA in their efforts to provide supportive housing and other services to those in need in our community. We value our partnership with the YWCA and we look forward to the positive impact this grant will have on the YWCA's ability to help those in need in our community."
