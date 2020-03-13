CLINTON — One by one, members of the Clintones filed into First United Methodist Church on Thursday for what they thought was a typical musical rehearsal day.
As they found their seats, they whispered to one another wondering what was going on. Once they were seated, a fellow Clintone, Joyce Stoddard, stood up, quieted the group and made the announcement that she had a surprise for everyone in the room. With the help of her daughters, Stoddard presented a hand-made quilt for each member celebrating the Clintones’ 50th anniversary.
“Yeah and they are just wonderful,” Karen Vogel said. “Well, it’s very surprising because it’s so unexpected. And we know Joyce is a wonderful quilter because she makes quilts and Christmas stockings and all kinds of things for people. But this was a total surprise for us.”
Stoddard asked each member to stand up as she gave them quilts, which featured different patterns and materials. The Clintones then took pictures with her afterward. Vogel says she is beyond grateful for her quilt. She says she is still shocked that Stoddard was able to make 40 quilts.
“It is great and it’s so wonderful and we appreciate it so much,” Vogel said. “The Clintones, we are like a sisterhood.”
Vogel explained the Clintones sing for nursing homes and assisted-living centers and other organizations. They practice normally once a week and do a few performances throughout the month. Vogel says they are concerned about the Coronavirus and the visit limitations that many places now have in place.
Vogel is not the only one excited about being gifted a quilt. Janet Varner, who’s been a member for 40-plus years, said she was beyond grateful that Stoddard thought enough of them to take the time to make that many quilts for the Clintones.
“It’s amazing,” Varner said. “She’s a very good person for doing this for all of us. That took a lot of work. We are very surprised, all of us.”
Stoddard wanted to present the Clintones with the quilts last year when they celebrated 50 years. Unfortunately, Stoddard’s husband became ill and died, which prevented her from making the quilts. She would then start quilting again this past fall and completed the task. Now she says she is excited to be able to give back to the women that are like her extended family.
“It makes me feel wonderful,” Stoddard said. “I’m very happy.”
