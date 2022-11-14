CLINTON — The Clintones will present a fall concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., Clinton.
This women’s choir has been a part of Clinton for over 50 years and now boasts 45 members, gaining seven new singers since September.
“Sunset on the River” is the name of the program, which will feature songs such as “Moon River”, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing”, a set of familiar “dream” songs, and others, ending with a climatic rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”.
The Clintones is under the direction of Kristen Jones, who is known in the community as both a music teacher and performer. Barbara Willoughby is the pianist, and area instrumentalists have been enlisted to provide some of the special accompaniment parts. The concert is open to the community and free of charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.