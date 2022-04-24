CLINTON - "Springing Alive With Song" is the theme for a special Mother's Day concert to be presented by the Clintones.
The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., Clinton.
The Clintones, a women's chorale that has been making music in the Clinton area for over 50 years, has gone nearly two years now without performing. Last September the ladies began coming together for weekly rehearsals, with masking and distancing safeguards.
In February, local musician Kristen Jones became the Clintones' new director. Now they are ready to be out entertaining the public once more, and some of the venues where they had been singing regularly are opening up and welcoming back larger musical ensembles.
The Clintones have 35 voices in addition to their director, and their accompanist, Barb Willoughby, who has been playing for the all-women's chorus for 30 years.
The Mother's Day Concert consists of a variety of favorites, from folk songs and showtunes to sacred and secular.
