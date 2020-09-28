IOWA CITY — Sameer Ansari, of Clinton, is one of 12 University of Iowa students named to the 2020 Homecoming Court.
The UI will be celebrating homecoming virtually in 2020. Homecoming Week officially kicked off Monday.
To be eligible for the Homecoming Court, students must be currently enrolled at Iowa and have attained senior status (90 or more semester hours completed). Graduate students are also eligible. Applicants must also have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00.
Applicants are judged on the following criteria:
- Involvement in UI activities and organizations.
- Academic pursuits, interests, and achievements.
- Leadership skills and abilities.
- Service to the community.
- Thoughtfulness and skill shown in response to questions.
- Enthusiasm and sincerity.
Ansari is a senior studying human physiology. He currently serves as the president of the Muslim Student Association and the Minority Association of Pre-Health Students. He also has been part of the South Asian Student Alliance, University of Iowa Student Government, Camp Kesem, and Table Tennis Club.
In the community, he has volunteered and conducted research at the University of Iowa Hospital.
"This Hawkeye community has been so welcoming and resourceful and has continued to push me and my colleagues to be successful in our academics and our extracurricular pursuits," he said.
The theme for Homecoming 2020 is "Leave Your Own Legacy." Legendary football coach Hayden Fry left his on the field and in the spirits of those that watched his Hawkeye football team. Homecoming 2020 celebrates the legacy that students will leave with the Hawkeye community, whether it be on the field, in the classroom, or their endeavors after their time at the UI.
